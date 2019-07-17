$0.49 EPS Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG); Bridger Management Boosted Its Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holding

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 47.87% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. EIG’s profit would be $15.71 million giving it 22.21 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Employers Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -47.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 86,852 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has risen 6.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF

Bridger Management Llc increased Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) stake by 5.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc acquired 211,950 shares as Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)’s stock rose 52.61%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 4.00 million shares with $32.19M value, up from 3.79 million last quarter. Tg Therapeutics Inc now has $715.78M valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 743,103 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association

Among 2 analysts covering TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TG Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of TGTX in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 65,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern holds 809,943 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 2.40M shares. Bridger Lc invested in 2.55% or 4.00M shares. Stifel Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 14,420 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 4.44 million shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 249,201 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Citigroup has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 12,807 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Raymond James Financial invested in 164,479 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 59,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 415,064 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 70,350 shares.

Bridger Management Llc decreased Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) stake by 218,910 shares to 2.84M valued at $79.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 5,155 shares and now owns 51,302 shares. Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) was reduced too.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $351,750 activity. WEISS MICHAEL S bought $351,750 worth of stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.64 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Employers Holdings, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 7,114 shares. Pnc Fin Services reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 939 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Voya Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 50,645 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research owns 0.02% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 72,619 shares. Jennison Llc holds 0% or 28,314 shares. Bridgeway holds 190,800 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 12,900 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 5,785 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 0.15% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) or 10,544 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 4,795 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 93,863 shares.