$0.49 EPS Expected for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI); Morgan Stanley (MS) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. DBI’s profit would be $36.86M giving it 8.67 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Designer Brands Inc.’s analysts see 13.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.40M shares traded. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has declined 32.18% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.18% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. See Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Designer Brands had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 31. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It operates through three divisions: The U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio.

More notable recent Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Designer Brands: King Of Shoes Will Survive The ‘Retail Apocalypse’ And Is A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DSW and Create & Cultivate Announce First-Ever Runway Redone: Boots for All Casting Call – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts: Athletic Brands Aren’t Making Enough Products For Women – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $69.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

