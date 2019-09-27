$0.49 EPS Expected for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB); RPM International Has 0.98 Sentiment

Analysts expect Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.44% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. CLB’s profit would be $21.33M giving it 23.23 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Core Laboratories N.V.’s analysts see 6.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 300,324 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M

RPM International Inc (RPM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 159 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 163 sold and decreased equity positions in RPM International Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 97.69 million shares, down from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding RPM International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 135 Increased: 100 New Position: 59.

Among 3 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $61.33’s average target is 34.67% above currents $45.54 stock price. Core Laboratories had 5 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6300 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Core Laboratories N.V. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 165,718 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 65,756 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Harding Loevner Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 87,070 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 20,165 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 57,692 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 74,979 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 13,463 shares stake. Stifel Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Mairs And Power holds 382,541 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Stevens L P reported 21,381 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt has 14,690 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru stated it has 268,568 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates holds 127,310 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Laboratories N.V. – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Core Laboratories’ Third Quarter 2019 Webcast At 7:30 a.m. CDT / 2:30 p.m. CEST On October 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Core Labs Stock Is Spiking Today – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 506,418 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days

Hound Partners Llc holds 9.47% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. for 3.17 million shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co owns 80,000 shares or 3.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has 2.94% invested in the company for 447,486 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 2.46% in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 372,536 shares.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.83 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.