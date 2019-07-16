$0.49 EPS Expected for ArcelorMittal (MT); Tyvor Capital Cut Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake

Analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $1.34 EPS change or 73.22% from last quarter’s $1.83 EPS. MT’s profit would be $478.75 million giving it 8.67 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, ArcelorMittal’s analysts see -7.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.16 million shares traded. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has declined 52.75% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MT News: 19/04/2018 – ARCELORMITTAL: HOPE FOR QUICK RESOLUTION OF ESSAR STEEL SALE; 08/05/2018 – Arcelormittal South Africa Limited Acl: Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer And Executive Director; 13/04/2018 – ArcelorMittal Proposes Divestments in Response to EU Review; 02/04/2018 – ArcelorMittal submits offer in re-bidding process for Essar Steel India Limited in connection with joint venture with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal; 11/05/2018 – ARCELORMITTAL SA – STEEL SHIPMENTS OF 21.3 MT IN 1Q 2018, UP 1.7% VS. 4Q 2017 AND UP 1.4% VS. 1Q 2017; 06/04/2018 – ArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Arcelormittal South Africa Limited Acl – Changes To The Board; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 28/05/2018 – ARCELORMITTAL SA – MIHBV’S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IS PRESENTLY HELD: – 50% BY MACHOLD’S SUBSIDIARY, MACSTEEL GLOBAL SARL BV (“MACGLOBAL”), REGISTERED IN LUXEMBOURG; 19/04/2018 – ARCELORMITTAL SAYS ITS OFFER WILL BE VETTED BY ESSAR LENDERS

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) stake by 40.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 95,800 shares with $5.38M value, down from 160,000 last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc now has $7.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 941,303 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Up About 3.5%; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT

Among 7 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Alaska Air Group had 16 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral”. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alaska Air Boosts Its Q2 Guidance Again – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s 737 MAX Update, ALK & JBLU’s Bullish Q2 Views – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Tweaks Its Q2 Forecast – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.91 million for 8.08 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity. BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL also sold $50,357 worth of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 5,045 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.08% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Amer Century Companies Inc invested in 0% or 49,097 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 238,770 shares. Moreover, Jag Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 18,334 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 10,262 shares. Synovus Finance reported 390 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 1,807 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 2,086 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 42,651 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 5,469 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt invested in 21,939 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Tyvor Capital Llc increased Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) stake by 466,757 shares to 1.36 million valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) stake by 61,398 shares and now owns 102,044 shares. Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) was raised too.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company has market cap of $16.60 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It has a 3.97 P/E ratio. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.