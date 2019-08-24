$-0.49 EPS Expected for Allakos Inc. (ALLK); Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) Sentiment Is 1.1

Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 305 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 277 cut down and sold stakes in Lyondellbasell Industries NV. The hedge funds in our database reported: 248.14 million shares, down from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lyondellbasell Industries NV in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 228 Increased: 227 New Position: 78.

Analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to report $-0.49 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $3.68 EPS change or 88.25% from last quarter’s $-4.17 EPS. After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Allakos Inc.’s analysts see 4.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 337,520 shares traded. Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has declined 13.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.14 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.25 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 4.62% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for 16,134 shares. Csu Producer Resources Inc. owns 12,334 shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Capital Management Llc has 3.22% invested in the company for 4.29 million shares. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 135,980 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.39 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation