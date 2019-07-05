$0.48 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (WU); Kimball Electronics (KE) Sellers Increased By 21.71% Their Shorts

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) had an increase of 21.71% in short interest. KE’s SI was 288,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.71% from 237,200 shares previously. With 68,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)’s short sellers to cover KE’s short positions. The SI to Kimball Electronics Inc’s float is 1.18%. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 20,601 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 12.55% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE); 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. WU’s profit would be $205.87M giving it 10.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, The Western Union Company’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 1.33M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Western Union Company (WU) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Western Union Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Formula One Group (FWONK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Launches First Accelerator Class with Techstars – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.70 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $402,809 activity. Another trade for 21,950 shares valued at $402,809 was sold by Agrawal Rajesh K..

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. The company has market cap of $399.58 million. The Company’s engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. It has a 13.94 P/E ratio.

