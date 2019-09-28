$0.48 EPS Expected for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK); Shorts at WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (WDPSF) Lowered By 95.35%

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had a decrease of 95.35% in short interest. WDPSF’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 95.35% from 4,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2 days are for WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)’s short sellers to cover WDPSF’s short positions. It closed at $172.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. TBNK’s profit would be $4.64M giving it 14.84 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 7,675 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $275.65 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.78, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 4.82% more from 4.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 578,160 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 16,250 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0% or 79 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Llc holds 0% or 1,411 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 202,048 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 119,869 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Incorporated invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). American Grp Inc accumulated 4,953 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.34% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Bessemer Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

More notable recent Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. Adopts Repurchase Program Nasdaq:TBNK – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TBNK) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. Completes Eighth Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.