$0.48 EPS Expected for RLI Corp. (RLI); Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 73 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 53 sold and trimmed stakes in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 50.40 million shares, down from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. RLI’s profit would be $21.50M giving it 46.97 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, RLI Corp.’s analysts see -27.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 134,896 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for 235,000 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 1.28 million shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diligent Investors Llc has 3.47% invested in the company for 225,744 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 3.1% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.21 million shares.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 335,739 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, U.S. small business administration loans, warehouse credit facilities, commercial real estate loans, residential home loans, construction loans, and consumer loans, as well as banking products for homeowners associations and franchise lending.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $37.40 million for 12.72 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 32.5 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $90,790 activity. Angelina Michael E bought $90,790 worth of stock.