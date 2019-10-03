$0.48 EPS Expected for Rexnord (RXN); Southern Co (SO) Sentiment Is 1.28

Southern Co (SO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 405 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 317 sold and decreased their holdings in Southern Co. The funds in our database reported: 589.04 million shares, up from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Southern Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 9 to 7 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 284 Increased: 312 New Position: 93.

Analysts expect Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. RXN’s profit would be $50.50 million giving it 13.38 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Rexnord Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 189,658 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $63.78 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 14.37 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.02. About 361,530 shares traded. The Southern Company (SO) has risen 17.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS

Financial Advantage Inc. holds 3.49% of its portfolio in The Southern Company for 92,079 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va owns 918,445 shares or 3.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.41% invested in the company for 577,720 shares. The Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has invested 2.99% in the stock. Interocean Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 576,872 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.87 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

