$0.48 EPS Expected for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX); Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) Had 4 Bulls

Analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. PBFX’s profit would be $29.80 million giving it 11.05 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, PBF Logistics LP’s analysts see 29.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 26,635 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn

Among 4 analysts covering Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Retrophin has $36 highest and $2000 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is 141.79% above currents $11.27 stock price. Retrophin had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) rating on Friday, August 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3300 target. See Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $36 Initiates Coverage On

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IMO 2020 And What It Means For Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PBF Logistics to acquire additional 50% stake in Torrance Valley Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PBF Logistics Announces Acquisition of Remaining 50% Interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company and Provides First Quarter Interim Update – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Energy Reports First Quarter 2019 Results, Announces Drop-down of Remaining 50% Interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company and Declares Dividend of $0.30 Per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The company??s assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck terminal, a crude oil truck unloading terminal that serves Toledo refinery; DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.87, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PBF Logistics LP shares while 3 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 36.97 million shares or 164.55% more from 13.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 19,383 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 402,606 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 2,600 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Incorporated reported 4,666 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 37,359 shares. Arrow Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 19,064 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Adirondack Mngmt has invested 0.51% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 3.66M shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). M&T Comml Bank Corp owns 46,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 837,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 68,192 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 61,659 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $108,280 activity. $98,942 worth of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) shares were bought by Davis Karen Berriman. Jones Bruce A. bought $9,338 worth of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) on Wednesday, September 4.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Retrophin to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Safety Scare For Anaptys’ Psoriasis Drug, NewLink Genetics To Merge With Lumos, Insider Buy Props Up VBI Vaccines – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:RTRX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. The company has market cap of $484.09 million. The Company’s marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc , a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Retrophin, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 69,400 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.02% or 50,145 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp invested in 0% or 36,259 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,170 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 7,268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 23,100 shares. Blackrock invested in 3.90M shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 61,464 shares. Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Oak Ridge Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 200,000 shares. Renaissance Techs accumulated 266,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 394,957 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development