$-0.48 EPS Expected for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST); 2 Analysts Covering Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)

Among 4 analysts covering Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ensign Energy Services had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6.5 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 20 to “Buy”. The stock of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by GMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Sell”. See Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $7.25 Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $5.25 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $6.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $6.5 Maintain

Analysts expect Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) to report $-0.48 EPS on August, 23.After having $-17.33 EPS previously, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -97.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 6,930 shares traded. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Shares (NASDAQ:MIST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since June 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company has market cap of $393.32 million. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating atrial fibrillation and angina. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 347,467 shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.