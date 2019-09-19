$0.48 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI); Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lifted American Express Co (Call) (AXP) Position By $553,500

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased American Express Co (Call) (AXP) stake by 180% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 4,500 shares as American Express Co (Call) (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 7,000 shares with $864,000 value, up from 2,500 last quarter. American Express Co (Call) now has $98.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 2.29 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96

Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.13% from last quarter's $0.47 EPS. MMSI's profit would be $26.48 million giving it 15.59 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Merit Medical Systems, Inc.'s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 682,670 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.66% above currents $118.74 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of AXP in report on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 3,855 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 22,705 are owned by Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Com. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.37% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Counselors holds 0.03% or 6,785 shares. Webster Bancshares N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,325 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.19% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il accumulated 1.69% or 400,218 shares. 10,365 are held by Fairfield Bush & Co. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 9,585 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Da Davidson holds 36,329 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Altfest L J Co reported 3,812 shares stake. Archford Strategies Lc reported 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Btr Cap has 3,560 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 12,000 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity. Frost Ronald bought $200,000 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Merit Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 237,353 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt invested in 26,439 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 4,125 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 3,386 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,201 shares in its portfolio. 19,046 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 5,871 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 127,761 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 86,067 shares. Sg Management Limited Liability invested 1.64% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). First Ltd Partnership holds 42,712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 82,498 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. The company's Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 43.19 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.