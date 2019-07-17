$0.48 EPS Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL); Scotia Capital Lifted By $475,594 Its Celanese Del (CE) Position

Scotia Capital Inc increased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 113.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc acquired 4,853 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 9,134 shares with $901,000 value, up from 4,281 last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $13.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.05. About 681,332 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $0.48 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.43% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. LEVL’s profit would be $3.72 million giving it 12.41 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Level One Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 2,658 shares traded. Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LEVL News: 24/04/2018 Level One Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Celanese had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $11400 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $120 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $12500 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9.

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 9,031 shares to 4,524 valued at $714,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 18,668 shares and now owns 26,441 shares. Freeport (NYSE:FCX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp holds 138,327 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0% or 10,950 shares. Valley Advisers reported 10 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.19% stake. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Inc invested in 0.05% or 102,310 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 2,398 shares. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 130,576 shares. Dubuque State Bank Trust reported 150 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated holds 0.52% or 38,202 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 3,132 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,275 shares.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. The company has market cap of $184.63 million. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services.