$0.48 EPS Expected for Fortis Inc. (FTS); HC2 Holdings (HCHC) Sentiment Is 0.54

Analysts expect Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) to report $0.48 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. FTS’s profit would be $209.76M giving it 22.10 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Fortis Inc.’s analysts see -12.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 355,117 shares traded. Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has risen 21.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.48% the S&P500. Some Historical FTS News: 11/04/2018 – IHH PREPARED TO TAKE BID DIRECTLY TO FORTIS HOLDERS – ET NOW CITING; 27/03/2018 – FORTIS TO SEPARATE HOSPITALS BUSINESS INTO MANIPAL HOSPITALS; 18/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE SAYS INVESTMENT BY MUNJALS AND BURMANS TO BE MADE IMMEDIATELY ON ACCEPTANCE OF IMPROVED OFFER WITHOUT DUE DILIGENCE; 18/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS SAYS MUNJALS AND BURMANS NOW PROPOSING TO INVEST 15 BLN RUPEES DIRECTLY INTO CO ON CERTAIN TERMS; 26/03/2018 – FORTIS INC – ATM PROGRAM WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL DEC 30 UNLESS TERMINATED PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 24/04/2018 – Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Says It Issued a Letter to Fortis of a Revised Proposal; 14/05/2018 – COURT DIRECTS SINGHS TO EXPLAIN REDUCTION IN FORTIS HOLDINGS; 10/05/2018 – Fortis Opts for India Tycoons Over TPG, KKR in Hospital Takeover; 24/04/2018 – Malaysia’s IHH Sends Updated Proposal to Buy India’s Fortis Healthcare; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Daiichi Sankyo moves High Court to block India’s Fortis Healthcare sale to Manipal Health Enterprises – Economic Times

HC2 Holdings (HCHC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 26 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 48 sold and decreased their equity positions in HC2 Holdings. The investment professionals in our database reported: 19.55 million shares, down from 23.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding HC2 Holdings in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 28 Increased: 13 New Position: 13.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $18.54 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in Arizona??s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 24.58 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.

The stock increased 1.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 54,400 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) has declined 62.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 16/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings to Participate at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM CREDIT POSITIVE FOR HC2; 24/04/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 10 Days; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Rev $453.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HC2 Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCHC); 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 M Senior Secured Notes; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings: Paul K. Voigt Steps Down as Senior Managing Director of Investments; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRICING OF $110 MLN OF 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $110 Million Senior Secured Notes to Refinance Senior Secured Bridge

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $112.33 million. The firm fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants. It has a 1.08 P/E ratio. It also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipes, water storage tanks, pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products.

