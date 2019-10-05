$0.48 EPS Expected for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW); 1 Bullish Analysts Covering UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report $0.48 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. PLOW’s profit would be $10.71M giving it 23.06 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, Douglas Dynamics, Inc.’s analysts see -55.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 71,030 shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $4700 lowest target. $50’s average target is 1.98% above currents $49.03 stock price. UDR had 4 analyst reports since August 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Mizuho. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. See UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a maker and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $988.18 million. It operates in two divisions, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. It has a 20.69 P/E ratio. The Work Truck Attachments segment makes and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various of related parts and accessories.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold Douglas Dynamics, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.70 million shares or 0.12% more from 19.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intll stated it has 14,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 116,755 shares. Citigroup owns 6,254 shares. Psagot House Limited invested in 11,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 231,795 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 137 shares. 8,551 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Liability. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 43,615 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 281,345 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 14,790 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 14,094 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Inc has 0.27% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 16,165 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md owns 532,970 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 110,189 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Tradewinds Management Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Csat Investment Advisory L P has 1,038 shares. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advsr Lc has 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 1,360 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley has invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 5,294 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsr. 99,085 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 4,539 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services holds 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 71 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com reported 812,499 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 125,000 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Hartford Management reported 0.04% stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.23 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 85.72 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 960,803 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity. KLINGBEIL JAMES D had bought 22 shares worth $1,004 on Wednesday, June 5.