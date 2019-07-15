$0.48 EPS Expected for Crocs, Inc. (CROX); 1 Analysts Covering Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV)

Analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 37.14% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CROX’s profit would be $34.50 million giving it 11.67 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Crocs, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.87% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 3.43M shares traded or 86.82% up from the average. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Among 3 analysts covering Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Advantage Oil & Gas had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained the shares of AAV in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. See Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $5.75 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $2.85 Maintain

The stock increased 2.99% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 605,290 shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AAV News: 15/04/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS NAMES DAVID STERNA VP MARKETING/ COMMERCIAL; 06/03/2018 – Advantage Oil & Gas Short-Interest Ratio Rises 57% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS 1Q EPS C$0.05, EST. C$0.06 (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Advantage Oil & Gas Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD AAV.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6.50 FROM C$5.50; 05/03/2018 ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS 4Q FFO/SHR C$0.24, EST. C$0.24; 05/03/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD AAV.TO – ADVANTAGE’S $175 MLN CAPITAL PROGRAM FOR 2018 IS WEIGHTED APPROXIMATELY 60% TO FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD – ANNUAL 2018 PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 240 AND 255 MCFE/D; 03/05/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.26, EST. C$0.26; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $320.26 million. The firm primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 157 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It has a 191.11 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The company's primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold Crocs, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 207,998 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 7,943 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd owns 767,460 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Friess Assocs Limited Company reported 239,019 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Numerixs Inv Technology owns 6,414 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Profit Invest Limited Company has invested 2.45% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 7,590 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 401,686 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Ajo Lp reported 33,468 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $267,100 activity. $267,100 worth of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares were sold by SMACH THOMAS J.