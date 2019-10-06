$0.48 EPS Expected for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX); Montrusco Bolton Investments Increased By $527,850 Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake

Analysts expect CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) to report $0.48 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 140.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. CEIX’s profit would be $12.96M giving it 7.64 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $1.56 EPS previously, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s analysts see -69.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 365,147 shares traded or 5.45% up from the average. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has declined 46.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CEIX News: 08/03/2018 CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy 1Q EPS $2.20; 16/04/2018 – CONSOL Energy Pledges Multi-year Funding for School Safety Initiative; 30/05/2018 – Consol Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – CONSOL ENERGY INC CNX.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $21; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $87.8 MLN VS $79.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ CONSOL Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEIX); 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 COAL AVERAGE REVENUE PER TON – $47.15-$48.75; 25/04/2018 – CONSOL Coal Resources Announces Distribution for First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy 1Q Net $71M

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 2,295 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 117,099 shares with $26.98M value, up from 114,804 last quarter. Public Storage now has $42.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $246.82. About 801,933 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company has market cap of $395.92 million. The firm owns and operates its mining activities in the Northern Appalachian Basin. It has a 4 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex , which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

