$0.48 EPS Expected for Banco de Chile (BCH); 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)

Analysts expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.68 EPS change or 58.62% from last quarter’s $1.16 EPS. BCH’s profit would be $244.72M giving it 14.79 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Banco de Chile’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 2,124 shares traded. Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has declined 6.79% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BCH News: 15/05/2018 – Bitcoin Jesus @rogerkver tells all #bitcoincash #bitcoin $BCH $BTC; 24/04/2018 – Should investors be buying #Bitcoin or #BitcoinCash? @fundstrat’s Tom Lee weighs in on $BTC and $BCH; 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 21/05/2018 – #BitcoinCash has rallied over the past month while other cryptos, including $BTC, have fallen during that time. Can $BCH keep the crypto crown?; 06/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash and #ripple both falling more than 5% today $BCH $XRP; 19/04/2018 – Check out bitcoin cash since @BKBrianKelly pitched it earlier this week $BCH; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 19/03/2018 – CHILE ECONOMIC RECOVERY `VERY ROBUST’: BANCO DE CHILE CEO; 19/03/2018 – BANCO DE CHILE CEO EBENSPERGER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC

Among 3 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $16 lowest target. $49’s average target is 97.58% above currents $24.8 stock price. Enphase Energy had 8 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, June 20. Northland maintained Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Monday, August 26 with “Outperform” rating. See Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $32.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/08/2019 Broker: Northland Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: H.C. Wainwright

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr 21.0000

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Enphase Energy, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 225,394 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 15,900 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.37% or 100,107 shares. Electron Limited Co has invested 5.02% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 74,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Hartline Inv Corporation has invested 0.17% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Atika Cap Management Ltd Company reported 300,000 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright And Assocs accumulated 1,488 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 6.68M shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 1.99% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). C M Bidwell Associates Limited owns 4,790 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 141,412 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% stake. 239,480 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 258.33 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Enphase Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) 9.1% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enphase Energy – Truth In Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enphase Energy – Debunking The Citron Short – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Enphase Stock Popped 13% This Morning – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why SolarEdge Stock Dropped 10% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 1.15 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH)

More notable recent Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco de Chile 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chile Macro Update May 2019: Softer Growth Weighing On Equities – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “iShares MSCI Chile ETF: Chile Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.