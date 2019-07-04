$0.48 EPS Expected for Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD); Integre Asset Management Cut By $4.56 Million Its O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 65.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 11,761 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 6,113 shares with $2.38 million value, down from 17,874 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $30.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $386.22. About 434,612 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference

Analysts expect Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) to report $0.48 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. ARD’s profit would be $115.60M giving it 9.29 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Ardagh Group S.A.’s analysts see 37.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 44,725 shares traded. Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has declined 22.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARD News: 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Collaborates with Yazoo Brewing to Design Beer Bottle for CBC; 09/03/2018 Ardagh Group S.A. Responds to Patent Ruling; 14/05/2018 – Three Peaks Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Ardagh; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP SA – WILL NOW APPEAL VERDICT RELATED TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT ALLEGATIONS BY GREEN MOUNTAIN TO FEDERAL APPEALS COURT; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q EBITDA $348M; 14/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP SA ARD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW EUR 1.53, REV VIEW EUR 7.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q Rev $2.22B; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP TO APPEAL RULING IN GREEN MOUNTAIN CASE

Among 4 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $400 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, March 1. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $375.70M for 20.59 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares. SHAW JEFF M also sold $1.36 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares. BURCHFIELD JAY D also sold $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Wednesday, February 13. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag reported 2,066 shares stake. Horrell Capital Mngmt Incorporated, a Arkansas-based fund reported 21,839 shares. Ci Investments reported 0.31% stake. Synovus Fincl invested in 12,013 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Brant Point Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 19,880 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 163 shares. Echo Street Cap Lc reported 37,815 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.2% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 2.6% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Chicago Equity Prtn, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,715 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.04% or 8,000 shares. Washington Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 380 shares.

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans.