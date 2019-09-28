$0.48 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD); Adage Capital Partners Gp Decreased Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. AJRD’s profit would be $37.77 million giving it 26.66 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 514,254 shares traded. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has risen 54.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AJRD News: 15/03/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Ships Starliner Re-entry Thrusters; 16/04/2018 – RL10 Selected for OmegA™ Rocket; 09/05/2018 – Aerojet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 13% to 15 Days; 01/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne 1Q EPS 18c; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 18/04/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Nov-2016. $AJRD (published 31-Jan); 01/05/2018 – AEROJET 1Q REV. $490.4M, EST. $417.5M; 13/04/2018 – ULA Atlas V Launch to Feature Full Complement of Aerojet Rocketdyne Solid Rocket Boosters; 01/05/2018 – AEROJET 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 19C

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 16,700 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 557,039 shares with $63.22 million value, down from 573,739 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $59.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.29’s average target is -2.11% below currents $123.9 stock price. Zoetis had 10 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $112 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 13. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Comml Bank & has 7,480 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Montag A And Associate Incorporated owns 23,691 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Fulton State Bank Na stated it has 3,972 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 783 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.44% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 335,000 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,956 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co New York, New York-based fund reported 450,251 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 30,761 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) stated it has 834 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,901 were accumulated by Rockland Trust. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 62,938 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Aureus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 135,981 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America invested in 0.09% or 9,343 shares.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02M for 34.80 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.