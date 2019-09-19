$0.47 EPS Expected for Visteon (VC); Technical Communications (TCCO) Shorts Up By 258.7%

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) had an increase of 258.7% in short interest. TCCO’s SI was 16,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 258.7% from 4,600 shares previously. With 35,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s short sellers to cover TCCO’s short positions. The SI to Technical Communications Corporation’s float is 1.13%. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 3,469 shares traded. Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) has declined 34.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.36% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report $0.47 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.65 EPS change or 58.04% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. VC’s profit would be $13.22M giving it 40.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Visteon Corporation’s analysts see 67.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 464,224 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. The insider MANZO ROBERT bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020. Wilson Harry James bought $107,840 worth of stock.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 25.8 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold Visteon Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.48% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 10,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Third Avenue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.93% or 188,730 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 15,098 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.32% or 46,900 shares. 133,415 are owned by Berkley W R. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 13,003 shares. Eagle Asset Inc reported 0.09% stake. Crow Point Partners Ltd Com accumulated 3,530 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Principal Finance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Commonwealth Bancshares Of has 30,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 756,150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, makes, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.09 million. The firm primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special activities land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

