$0.47 EPS Expected for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG); Gamestop (GME) Sentiment Is 1.27

Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 17.54% from last quarter's $0.57 EPS. VPG's profit would be $6.35 million giving it 21.54 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Vishay Precision Group, Inc.'s analysts see -22.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 21,862 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 12.73% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.30% the S&P500.

Gamestop Corp (GME) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 121 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 95 reduced and sold equity positions in Gamestop Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 105.93 million shares, up from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gamestop Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 59 Increased: 77 New Position: 44.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, makes, and markets sensors, sensor measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $547.30 million. It operates through three divisions: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. It has a 20.38 P/E ratio. The company's products include foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, weighing and control systems, PhotoStress products, and sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and systems products.

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $543.05 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

Permit Capital Llc holds 4.74% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. for 1.00 million shares. Tyvor Capital Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradice Investment Management Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Elm Ridge Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 129,235 shares.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 2.55 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (GME) has declined 34.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500.