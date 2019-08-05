$-0.47 EPS Expected for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK); EURAZEO PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (EUZOF) SI Decreased By 0.05%

Analysts expect HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 19.After having $-9.27 EPS previously, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s analysts see -94.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 23,785 shares traded. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

EURAZEO PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) had a decrease of 0.05% in short interest. EUZOF’s SI was 205,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.05% from 205,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2052 days are for EURAZEO PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)’s short sellers to cover EUZOF’s short positions. It closed at $72 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eurazeo is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies in the Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in United States, France, Italy, and other European countries.

More recent Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investor AB Has An Interesting Dividend Growth Profile – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2017. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Moncler: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3i Group: A Cheap And Under-Followed Private Equity Company With Good Growth Prospects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2017 was also an interesting one.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company has market cap of $172.78 million. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers.

Among 3 analysts covering HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HOOK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.