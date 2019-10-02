$0.47 EPS Expected for Heritage Financial (HFWA); Xilinx (XLNX) Shorts Decreased By 16.62%

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $0.47 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.08% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. HFWA’s profit would be $17.33M giving it 13.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Heritage Financial Corporation’s analysts see 9.30% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 7,479 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) had a decrease of 16.62% in short interest. XLNX’s SI was 7.67 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 16.62% from 9.19M shares previously. With 4.33M avg volume, 2 days are for Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s short sellers to cover XLNX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.15. About 791,625 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.53 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 25.38 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold Xilinx, Inc. shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 2,260 shares in its portfolio. 87,462 were reported by Natixis. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 4,792 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc owns 267,320 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 31,725 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Of Vermont holds 406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,800 are held by E&G Advsr Lp. Old Natl Bancorporation In reported 8,394 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Swedbank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 76,339 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pinnacle Fin Partners owns 1,859 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Among 5 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Xilinx has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $123.14’s average target is 32.20% above currents $93.15 stock price. Xilinx had 14 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 23 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13000 target in Monday, August 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small businesses and general public in the United States. The company has market cap of $968.53 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.