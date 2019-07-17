$0.47 EPS Expected for Fortis Inc. (FTS); Allete Has 1.4 Sentiment

Analysts expect Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.82% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. FTS’s profit would be $202.67 million giving it 21.06 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Fortis Inc.’s analysts see -14.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 245,530 shares traded. Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has risen 13.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FTS News: 29/05/2018 – FORTIS INVITES MUNJAL-BURMAN, TPG-MANIPAL, IHH FOR FRESH BIDS; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Truncated board of India’s Fortis Healthcare to consider all previous bids – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: FORTIS SAYS IHH INVESTMENT TO BE AT 175 RUPEES/SHR; 26/04/2018 – INDIA’S FORTIS FOHE.NS SAYS WILL ADD THREE NEW MEMBERS AS ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD- APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF SUVALAXMI CHAKRABORTY,RAVI RAJAGOPAL, INDRAJIT BANERJEE AS ADDITIONAL DIRECTORS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Adviser Slams Fortis Board for Rebuffing Competing Offers; 18/04/2018 – India’s Hero Enterprise, Burman raise bid for Fortis; 16/04/2018 – FORTIS CAN’T ENGAGE WITH IHH DUE TO BINDING PACT WITH MANIPAL; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Former co-promoter Shivinder Singh writes to Fortis board, says ‘deeply disturbed’ by bid process – Economic Times; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS SAYS STANCHART ASKED TO ASSIST EXPERT PANEL AND BOARD

Allete Inc (ALE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 119 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 85 cut down and sold their stakes in Allete Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 35.50 million shares, down from 36.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Allete Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 70 Increased: 76 New Position: 43.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $17.08 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in Arizona??s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 22.94 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $4.48 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. It has a 23.05 P/E ratio. Water Services.

Analysts await ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 21.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ALE’s profit will be $38.20 million for 29.30 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by ALLETE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.29% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. for 65,177 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Management owns 179,552 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 2.17% invested in the company for 573,016 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Llc has invested 2.17% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 491,499 shares.