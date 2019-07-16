$0.47 EPS Expected for Endo International plc (ENDP); Lithia Motors (LAD) Sellers Decreased By 2.87% Their Shorts

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) had a decrease of 2.87% in short interest. LAD’s SI was 2.97 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.87% from 3.06 million shares previously. With 359,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)’s short sellers to cover LAD’s short positions. The SI to Lithia Motors Inc’s float is 17.11%. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.45. About 168,944 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B

Analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 38.16% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. ENDP’s profit would be $106.31 million giving it 2.10 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Endo International plc’s analysts see -11.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 5.66M shares traded or 30.57% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio of Generic Products From Endo Intl; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 group forecast; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Endo; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO AGREES TO EXTEND TEMPORARY STAY OF FDA LITIGATION; 12/03/2018 – Endo International: Jill Smith Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss/Shr $2.26; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 49th Annual Conference

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 390 are owned by Tower Lc (Trc). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 1,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ltd Company invested in 0% or 63 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 5,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 800 are held by Numerixs Investment Tech Inc. Moreover, Campbell Co Adviser Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). First Hawaiian State Bank reported 851 shares stake. Regions Fincl invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 325 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 88 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 5,411 shares.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Lithia Motors, Inc.’s (NYSE:LAD) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Shift Boosts Customer Financing & Insurance Options; Adds TD Auto Finance, US Bank – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LAD in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Jefferies.

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Friday, March 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $17 target. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Monday, May 13.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $893.42 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women's health, and cardiovascular disease markets.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Teva Pharmaceuticals News: Why TEVA Stock Is Sliding Today – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Endo International plc’s (NASDAQ:ENDP) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Endo International plc (ENDP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Teva, Endo On Drug Pricing And Litigation Concerns – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NAV, ENDP, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.