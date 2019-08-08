$0.47 EPS Expected for Dollarama Inc. (DOL); Transenterix (TRXC) Sentiment Is 1.79

Analysts expect Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to report $0.47 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.30% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. T_DOL’s profit would be $148.45M giving it 26.75 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Dollarama Inc.’s analysts see 42.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 187,965 shares traded. Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Transenterix Inc (TRXC) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 61 funds started new and increased holdings, while 34 cut down and sold positions in Transenterix Inc. The funds in our database reported: 71.78 million shares, up from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Transenterix Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 24 Increased: 41 New Position: 20.

The stock decreased 25.83% or $0.297 during the last trading session, reaching $0.853. About 7.02M shares traded or 181.17% up from the average. TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) has declined 73.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Wins FDA Approval For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – TransEnterix: Are There Further Upsides To This Powerful Grower?; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 25/04/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – transenterix, inc. | transenterix senhance surgical system | K180163 | 05/25/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance for Expanded lndications for Senhance Surgical System; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c

Sv Health Investors Llc holds 9.26% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. for 6.63 million shares. Aisling Capital Llc owns 2.39 million shares or 8.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Masters Capital Management Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 1.45 million shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 31,671 shares.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company has market cap of $174.75 million. The firm offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.

Among 5 analysts covering Dollarama (TSE:DOL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dollarama has $46 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.60’s average target is -15.29% below currents $50.29 stock price. Dollarama had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DOL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. National Bank Canada maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of DOL in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Scotia Capital.

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company has market cap of $15.88 billion. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. It has a 29.69 P/E ratio. As of December 6, 2017, it operated 1,135 stores.