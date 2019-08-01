$0.47 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (DOOO); M I Homes Has 1.07 Sentiment

M I Homes Inc (MHO) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 60 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 56 sold and decreased their stakes in M I Homes Inc. The funds in our database now have: 25.90 million shares, down from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding M I Homes Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 51 Increased: 39 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 29.DOOO’s profit would be $42.42 million giving it 18.38 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, BRP Inc.’s analysts see 17.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 7,869 shares traded. BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has declined 13.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. The firm offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It has a 18.58 P/E ratio. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names.

More notable recent BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “REPEAT – BRP Completes Acquisition of Telwater, Australian Leader in Aluminum Boats – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BRP Completes Increase to its Term Facility – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BRP Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BRP Launches Rotax Max Dome Center in Linz, Austria Combining E-Kart and Gaming Technology – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Boatbuilder Stocks Making a Splash this Summer – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company has market cap of $995.61 million. The firm operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.67 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Gratia Capital Llc holds 5.69% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. for 55,686 shares. Towle & Co owns 1.10 million shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 2.47% invested in the company for 166,287 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 2.25% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 428,944 shares.