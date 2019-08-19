$0.47 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (DOOO); Biglari Capital Lifted Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position

Biglari Capital Corp increased Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) stake by 16.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biglari Capital Corp acquired 17,000 shares as Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL)’s stock rose 1.96%. The Biglari Capital Corp holds 121,000 shares with $3.92 million value, up from 104,000 last quarter. Delek Logistics Partners Lp now has $731.79M valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 22,322 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 29.DOOO’s profit would be $42.47 million giving it 16.19 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, BRP Inc.’s analysts see 17.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 6,517 shares traded. BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has declined 13.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,450 are owned by Raymond James And Associate. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 11,405 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 200 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability reported 12,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,946 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 777,705 shares stake. Biglari Cap Corp reported 121,000 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). First Advsrs LP reported 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 52,800 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability. The Kansas-based Tortoise Advsrs Llc has invested 0.06% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Morgan Stanley owns 78,180 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners declares $0.85 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It Again in Q2 – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek US Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) CEO Uzi Yemin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.