$0.47 EPS Expected for BASF SE (BASFY); Coastal Financial (CCB) Shorts Lowered By 3.48%

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) had a decrease of 3.48% in short interest. CCB’s SI was 47,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.48% from 48,900 shares previously. With 13,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB)’s short sellers to cover CCB’s short positions. The SI to Coastal Financial Corporation’s float is 0.84%. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 28,992 shares traded or 79.02% up from the average. Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect BASF SE (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 11.32% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. BASFY’s profit would be $1.72 billion giving it 9.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, BASF SE’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 252,564 shares traded. BASF SE (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent BASF SE (OTCMKTS:BASFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BASF’s weak guidance weighs on chemical stocks – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sika’s Excellence No Longer A Secret – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BASF – Consider Owning This German ~5% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about BASF SE (OTCMKTS:BASFY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Braskem Buffeted By Challenges On All Sides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BASF: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.22 billion. It operates through five divisions: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. It has a 9.09 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.