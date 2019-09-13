$0.47 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB); Range Resources (RRC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report $0.47 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.08% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. ASB’s profit would be $76.23 million giving it 10.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Associated Banc-Corp’s analysts see -7.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 798,075 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $7.15’s average target is 63.24% above currents $4.38 stock price. Range Resources had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 26 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 15. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RRC in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. See Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Thalmann Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Downgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7.5000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3.75 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. Scucchi Mark had bought 6,357 shares worth $32,188. $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by GRAY STEVEN D. The insider DORMAN MARGARET K bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

The stock decreased 6.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 12.97M shares traded or 10.21% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Associated Banc-Corp shares while 88 reduced holdings.