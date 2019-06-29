$0.47 EPS Expected for Arconic Inc. (ARNC); 1 Analysts Covering Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17 target in Tuesday, January 15 report. See Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $19 New Target: $17 Downgrade

Analysts expect Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 27.03% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. ARNC’s profit would be $207.33M giving it 13.73 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Arconic Inc.’s analysts see 9.30% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 5.36M shares traded or 31.50% up from the average. Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) has risen 20.14% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNC News: 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS CO.’S CHALLENGE IS TO IMPROVE EXECUTION; 07/03/2018 Eolus signs 330 MW Power Purchase Agreement with Alcoa for wind farm Øyfjellet in Norway; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC SAYS PROBLEMS IN RINGS, DISKS UNIT BLUNTING SALES GAINS; 02/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO SAYS ACQUISITION OF ARCONIC’S EXTRUSION PLANTS IN BRAZIL COMPLETED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Arconic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARNC); 07/03/2018 – Arconic Completes Early Redemption of Around $500M in 5.72% Notes Due 2019; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS FEEDBACK FROM CUSTOMERS HAS BEEN MIXED; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Arconic 1Q Net $143M; 30/04/2018 – Arconic slides after outlook sliced by higher aluminium prices

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. It has a 18.54 P/E ratio. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils.

More notable recent Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Arconic Inc. (ARNC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Arconic and USW reach tentative contract agreement – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arconic wins dismissal of Grenfell Tower investor lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Membership Authorizes Strike against Arconic – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance @ SIIM19: Radiologists See Cloud-Based Diagnostic Solutions, Workflow-Integrated AI as Key Priorities for Care Teams – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance to Guide Financial Leaders on the Power of Cloud-based Analytics to Solve Healthcare’s Most Pressing Challenges – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Partners with Energetika and Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Recognized for AI in Radiology – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold Nuance Communications, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.14M shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 56,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bank invested in 384 shares or 0% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 550 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 224,832 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests holds 2.25% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 670,919 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 92,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Lc stated it has 1,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 473 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3.71M shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,145 shares in its portfolio. 3.01 million were reported by Invesco. Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware stated it has 29,011 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 4,396 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $1.30 million activity. Ortmanns Stefan had sold 6,155 shares worth $80,015 on Wednesday, January 2. Shares for $60,000 were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Thursday, January 10. The insider BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $130,824. Shares for $97,695 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.79 million shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 97.38 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.