$0.47 EPS Expected for Altus Group Limited (AIF); Henry Schein Has 1.08 Sentiment

Analysts expect Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 17.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. T_AIF’s profit would be $18.55 million giving it 17.01 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Altus Group Limited’s analysts see 104.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 20,865 shares traded. Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 212 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 196 reduced and sold stock positions in Henry Schein Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 153.64 million shares, up from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Henry Schein Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 11 to 2 for a decrease of 9. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 140 Increased: 156 New Position: 56.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 831,279 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 20.93 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $122.61M for 20.85 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4.84% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. for 11.02 million shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc owns 317,467 shares or 4.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has 4.25% invested in the company for 13.41 million shares. The New Jersey-based Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 3.99% in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.67 million shares.

Altus Group Limited provides independent advisory services, software, and data solutions to the commercial real estate industry. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The Company’s Altus Analytics unit offers data, analytics software, and technology-related services, such as ARGUS Enterprise , a software for valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer, a software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS on Demand, a hosted version of AE and ARGUS Developer; and Voyanta, a cloud data management solution. It currently has negative earnings. This unit also offers data subscription products that provide comprehensive real estate information on the residential, office, industrial, and investment markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Altus Group Limited had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. IBC maintained Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) rating on Thursday, February 21. IBC has “Sell” rating and $23 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21.