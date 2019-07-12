$0.47 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare (ADUS); Transocean Has 1.07 Sentiment

Transocean Inc (RIG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 144 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 135 cut down and sold equity positions in Transocean Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 390.95 million shares, down from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Transocean Inc in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 102 Increased: 101 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.30% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. ADUS’s profit would be $6.15 million giving it 40.99 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Addus HomeCare Corporation’s analysts see 6.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 114,444 shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS)

Among 3 analysts covering Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus HomeCare had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $75 target in Monday, February 4 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8100 target in Thursday, June 13 report.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $32.71 million activity. Another trade for 440,000 shares valued at $32.60 million was made by ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. on Tuesday, June 11. The insider BICKHAM W BRADLEY sold 705 shares worth $45,212. $68,040 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) was sold by ALLISON R DIRK on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Addus HomeCare Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Renaissance Limited Liability Co invested in 402,300 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 779 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.14% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Company holds 52,050 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 8,931 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 18,150 shares. 9,951 are held by Comerica Bancshares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Charles Schwab owns 57,388 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 3,143 shares.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The company's personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 56.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.