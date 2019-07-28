$0.47 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare (ADUS); Align Technology (ALGN) Sentiment Is 1.16

Align Technology Inc (ALGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 243 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 210 cut down and sold their holdings in Align Technology Inc. The funds in our database now own: 63.56 million shares, down from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Align Technology Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 151 Increased: 165 New Position: 78.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The company's personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 59.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing digital services. The company has market cap of $15.91 billion. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It has a 38.62 P/E ratio. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements.

