$0.46 EPS Expected for Universal Display (OLED); Tenable Holdings (TENB) Shorts Lowered By 16.09%

Analysts expect Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. OLED’s profit would be $21.82 million giving it 108.59 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Universal Display Corporation’s analysts see -30.30% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.38% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 483,685 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) had a decrease of 16.09% in short interest. TENB’s SI was 1.50 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.09% from 1.79 million shares previously. With 904,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)’s short sellers to cover TENB’s short positions. The SI to Tenable Holdings Inc’s float is 7.04%. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 99,459 shares traded. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The Company’s enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nottingham has invested 0.18% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 1,440 shares stake. Wisconsin-based 1492 Mgmt Lc has invested 1.2% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Citigroup holds 0% or 19,131 shares. 17 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. 1,340 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 4,456 shares. 7,470 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 126,797 shares. Raymond James Advisors Inc holds 19,691 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 29,055 shares. Washington Tru Commerce holds 0.71% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 74,711 shares. Mengis Incorporated has invested 1.2% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Parametric Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 49,457 shares.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $9.48 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 112.88 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.