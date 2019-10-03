$0.46 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG); MUNTERS GROUP AP ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (MMNNF) Sellers Increased By 2.14% Their Shorts

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $0.46 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. STAG’s profit would be $61.16M giving it 16.16 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, STAG Industrial, Inc.’s analysts see 2.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 318,368 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’

MUNTERS GROUP AP ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) had an increase of 2.14% in short interest. MMNNF’s SI was 114,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.14% from 112,000 shares previously. It closed at $4.56 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating firm focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 347 buildings in 37 states with approximately 69.1 million rentable square feet, consisting of 279 warehouse/distribution buildings, 53 light manufacturing buildings, 14 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment. It has a 49.07 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold STAG Industrial, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Munters Group AB provides energy efficient air treatment and climate solutions for commercial and industrial applications in Sweden, the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $852.71 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Air Treatment, Data Centers, AgHort, and Mist Elimination. It has a 20.09 P/E ratio. It offers air intakes/air inlets, temperature and humidity control products, coolers and humidifiers, dehumidifiers, fans and light filters, heaters, heat exchangers, mist eliminators, mass transfer equipment, and pollution control and VOC abatement products.