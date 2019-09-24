$0.46 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS); Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s down -2.35, from 3.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 31 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 26 sold and reduced stock positions in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.96 million shares, down from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 16 Increased: 17 New Position: 14.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold Provident Financial Services, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.91 million shares or 1.42% less from 41.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Int Group accumulated 46,259 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 5,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 801,641 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 65,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Kistler owns 505 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 9,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.02% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Captrust Advsr owns 11,592 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 1,770 shares stake. 270,022 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Parametric Portfolio Lc reported 0.01% stake. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Everence Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 9,430 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $143,940 activity. Shares for $12,015 were bought by Dunigan James P on Thursday, June 6. Shares for $95,214 were bought by Foley Ursuline F.

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $337.56 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests its assets in municipal obligations.

The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 23,306 shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust for 1.02 million shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 130,212 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 902,278 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 27,782 shares.