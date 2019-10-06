$0.46 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS); Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.81% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. PFS’s profit would be $30.54M giving it 13.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see 21.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 134,557 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 14/05/2018 – TREASURY METALS ACHIEVES KEY FEDERAL PERMITTING MILESTONE AND PROVIDES PFS UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – ON MAY 24, BOARD INCREASED ITS SIZE FROM 9 TO 10 MEMBERS AND ELECTED JAMES P. DUNIGAN TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 43C; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – PROCESS TO RECRUIT NEW CHAIRMAN AND ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IS WELL UNDERWAY; 01/05/2018 – FT1000 Lists PFS for the Second Year in a Row with Revenue Growth of 302% (2013-16); 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – INTENDS TO USE SOME OR ALL OF PROCEEDS TO FINANCE ITS TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO £250M OF EXISTING BONDS MATURING IN OCTOBER 2019; 27/04/2018 – Provident Fincl Services: Total Assets at March 31 Totaled $9.73 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Sees FY Trading in Line With Views; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018 WAS 29.8% VS GROUP’S REVISED MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENT OF 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – Provident Financial Launches GBP250M Bond Issue

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) stake by 72.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 132,573 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)’s stock declined 20.91%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 50,509 shares with $506,000 value, down from 183,082 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc now has $692.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 2.96M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) stake by 21,690 shares to 37,054 valued at $913,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Jagged Peak Energy Inc stake by 57,254 shares and now owns 105,805 shares. Keane Group Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson & Co. Confirms It Opposes Callon Petroleum’s (CPE) Proposed Acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson Calls on Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Nix Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Deal and Shop Itself – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T, ACAD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $66.02 million for 2.62 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory invested in 0% or 6,283 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 1.14M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 80,951 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Lc reported 489,180 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 97,552 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 51,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bank De reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Pitcairn Company accumulated 12,444 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 596,650 were reported by Mairs &. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 55,942 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.03% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Lpl Finance Lc accumulated 34,906 shares. Sei holds 49,014 shares. 7,191 are held by Ameritas Prtn Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $143,940 activity. Dunigan James P bought 1,000 shares worth $23,593. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $95,214 was bought by Foley Ursuline F.

