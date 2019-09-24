$0.46 EPS Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF); QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5600 highest and $4600 lowest target. $50.67’s average target is 0.32% above currents $50.51 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. See QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) latest ratings:

19/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.12% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. ORRF’s profit would be $5.16 million giving it 12.30 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see -8.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 11,725 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has declined 12.54% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF); 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown; 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity. The insider REHBERGER WAYNE M bought $50,050.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1.

