$0.46 EPS Expected for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI); Discovery Communications (DISCA) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report $0.46 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. OLLI’s profit would be $29.21M giving it 41.74 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 635,577 shares traded. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has risen 21.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OLLI News: 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.65 TO $1.69, EST. $1.78; 02/04/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Announces Availability to Purchase Excess Toy Merchandise; 15/05/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 14 Mos; 05/04/2018 – The Toys R Us bankruptcy created ‘the perfect storm’ for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, says CEO; 05/04/2018 – Toys R Us bankruptcy created ‘the perfect storm’ for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, says CEO; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O FY SHR VIEW $1.64, REV VIEW $1.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2017 INCLUDED A $0.50 BENEFIT RELATED TO 2017 TAX ACT; 05/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : STEPHENS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $56; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Discovery Communications Inc (DISCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 260 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 216 cut down and sold their equity positions in Discovery Communications Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 311.22 million shares, down from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Discovery Communications Inc in top ten positions was flat from 13 to 13 for the same number . Sold All: 54 Reduced: 162 Increased: 176 New Position: 84.

Among 2 analysts covering Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:OLLI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding has $104 highest and $79 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 19.14% above currents $76.8 stock price. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. The firm offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. It has a 35.23 P/E ratio. As of August 02, 2017, it operated 250 store locations across 20 states in the United States.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.39 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other divisions.