$0.46 EPS Expected for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI); 3 Analysts Are Bullish Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Standard Chartered PLC has GBX 990 highest and GBX 489 lowest target. GBX 688.17’s average target is 10.50% above currents GBX 622.8 stock price. Standard Chartered PLC had 34 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Underperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of STAN in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Conviction Buy” rating. UBS maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has “Conviction Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27 with “Underweight”. See Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report $0.46 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. OLLI’s profit would be $29.21M giving it 44.08 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 945,790 shares traded. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has risen 21.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OLLI News: 02/04/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Announces Availability to Purchase Excess Toy Merchandise; 05/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; RATING OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2017 INCLUDED A $0.50 BENEFIT RELATED TO 2017 TAX ACT; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O FY SHR VIEW $1.64, REV VIEW $1.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.65 TO $1.69, EST. $1.78; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.2 BLN TO $1.21 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 14 Mos; 05/04/2018 – The Toys R Us bankruptcy created ‘the perfect storm’ for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, says CEO; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4.4% ON A 13-WEEK BASIS

The stock increased 0.42% or GBX 2.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 622.8. About 612,612 shares traded. Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking services and products in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of 20.00 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It has a 39.17 P/E ratio. It offers personal banking services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services.

Among 2 analysts covering Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:OLLI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding has $104 highest and $79 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 12.82% above currents $81.1 stock price. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. The firm offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. It has a 37.2 P/E ratio. As of August 02, 2017, it operated 250 store locations across 20 states in the United States.