$0.46 EPS Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT); Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position By $3.92 Million

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report $0.46 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. NXRT’s profit would be $10.88 million giving it 23.14 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -13.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 17,323 shares traded. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has risen 48.00% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NXRT News: 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Rev $35.1M; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q EPS 47c; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.60-$1.70; 27/03/2018 – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 20/04/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Rights Offering; 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Successful Completion and Significant Oversubscription of Rights Offering; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 3c-EPS 7c; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q FFO 36c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) stake by 337.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 135,000 shares as Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT)’s stock declined 0.26%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 175,000 shares with $5.15 million value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc now has $973.76 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 220,495 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds

Among 2 analysts covering NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NexPoint Residential had 7 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser. It currently has negative earnings.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 25,000 shares to 75,000 valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Mny Express In stake by 61,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boot Barn Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy”.