$0.46 EPS Expected for Macy's, Inc. (M); Fox – Class A (FOXA) Shorts Increased By 13.93%

Analysts expect Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 22.03% from last quarter's $0.59 EPS. M's profit would be $142.08M giving it 9.13 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Macy's, Inc.'s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 13.22% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 64.98M shares traded or 530.31% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Fox Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) had an increase of 13.93% in short interest. FOXA's SI was 11.23 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.93% from 9.86M shares previously. With 5.56M avg volume, 2 days are for Fox Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA)'s short sellers to cover FOXA's short positions. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 7.49M shares traded or 56.18% up from the average. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Macy's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 4.74 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy’s Inc has $30 highest and $22 lowest target. $26’s average target is 54.76% above currents $16.8 stock price. Macy’s Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, February 26. UBS maintained the shares of M in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $20.90 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 13.12 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.