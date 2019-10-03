$0.46 EPS Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (GPP); LEONI AG NUERNBERG ORDINARY SHARES GERM (LNNNF) Shorts Raised By 1.06%

Analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to report $0.46 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. GPP’s profit would be $10.65M giving it 7.28 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Green Plains Partners LP’s analysts see 2.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 7,011 shares traded. Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) has declined 11.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GPP News: 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPP); 07/05/2018 – Green Plains Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Qtrly Distribution; 19/04/2018 – GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 47.5C FROM 47C; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 21/03/2018 S&PGR Raises 5, Afms 1 GP Portfolio Trust 2014-GPP Rtg; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S LUKOIL – LUKOIL RAISED A LOAN TO FINANCE A PART OF CONSTRUCTION COSTS FOR GPP IN UZBEKISTAN; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Raises Distribution to 47.5c Vs. 47c

LEONI AG NUERNBERG ORDINARY SHARES GERM (OTCMKTS:LNNNF) had an increase of 1.06% in short interest. LNNNF’s SI was 458,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.06% from 453,700 shares previously. It closed at $15.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $518.34 million. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. The company has market cap of $310.24 million. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It has a 7.27 P/E ratio. The firm owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 56 acres of land.