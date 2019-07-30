$-0.46 EPS Expected for Coupa Software (COUP); COCHLEAR COCHLEAR LTD ORDINARY SHARE (CHEOF) Shorts Down By 36.22%

COCHLEAR COCHLEAR LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) had a decrease of 36.22% in short interest. CHEOF’s SI was 8,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 36.22% from 12,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 81 days are for COCHLEAR COCHLEAR LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)’s short sellers to cover CHEOF’s short positions. It closed at $153 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report $-0.46 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 170.59% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Coupa Software Incorporated’s analysts see 91.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.97. About 506,164 shares traded. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 96.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 07/03/2018 COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 12/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE 4Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.6C; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Recognized as a Leader for Sourcing Applications in IDC 2018 MarketScape Report; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $47; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 3.4% of Coupa Software; 28/03/2018 – Arnold Schwarzenegger to Keynote Coupa Inspire 2018; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/03/2018 – Coupa Recognized as a Leader for Procure-to-Pay Applications in the IDC MarketScape Report; 03/04/2018 – Coupa Teams Up with the San Francisco Giants as a Proud Sponsor

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions. The company has market cap of $8.93 billion. The firm offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 6 system and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories; and Cochlear true Wireless devices comprising mini microphones, phone clips, and TV streamers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Cochlear Vistafix bone-anchored facial prosthetic solutions to enhance the attachment and cosmetic outcome of facial prostheses.

