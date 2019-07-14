$0.46 EPS Expected for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB); BIOPHAN TECHNOLOGIES (BIPH) Sellers Increased By 54.84% Their Shorts

BIOPHAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:BIPH) had an increase of 54.84% in short interest. BIPH’s SI was 4,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 54.84% from 3,100 shares previously. The stock increased 5.00% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0042. About 29,770 shares traded. Biophan Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIPH) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report $0.46 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 22.03% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CLB’s profit would be $20.40 million giving it 29.55 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Core Laboratories N.V.’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 661,806 shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Biophan Technologies, Inc. develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. The company has market cap of $375,420. The firm is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CLB in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 25.1 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.