$0.46 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (WHD); Basswood Capital Management Has Upped Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 1.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 10,911 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 731,126 shares with $38.03M value, up from 720,215 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 741,577 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 11.54% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. WHD’s profit would be $34.56 million giving it 15.71 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Cactus, Inc.’s analysts see -11.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 389,863 shares traded. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has declined 8.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WHD News: 09/05/2018 – Cactus 1Q Rev $115.1M; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $60 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Cactus Inc; 10/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – Cactus 1Q EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 06/04/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $32; 08/03/2018 CACTUS INC QTRLY REVENUES UP 9.1% TO $104.8 MLN FROM $96.0 MLN IN PRECEDING QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

More notable recent Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Cactus, Inc.’s (NYSE:WHD) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cactus, Inc. (WHD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cactus (NYSE:WHD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cactus has $4000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38.50’s average target is 33.22% above currents $28.9 stock price. Cactus had 3 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 6,007 shares. Cordasco Fin Ntwk holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6.53 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. Addison owns 0.27% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 7,376 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 7,345 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,193 shares. Assetmark holds 0.01% or 26,110 shares. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv accumulated 7,990 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,373 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 43,314 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc reported 0.14% stake. Greenlight Cap Inc holds 13.36% or 3.48M shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 16.41% above currents $54.98 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point.