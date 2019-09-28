$0.46 EPS Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST); Pensare Acquisition – Right (WRLSR) SI Increased By 11.31%

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 24.32% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. BFST’s profit would be $6.15M giving it 13.34 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -4.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 5,559 shares traded. Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pensare Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:WRLSR) had an increase of 11.31% in short interest. WRLSR’s SI was 116,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.31% from 104,300 shares previously. With 144,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Pensare Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:WRLSR)’s short sellers to cover WRLSR’s short positions. It closed at $0.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Business First Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $328.15 million. It offers various deposit services and products, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services. It has a 16.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans.

