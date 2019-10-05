$0.46 EPS Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST); Aurora Cannabis Inchares (ACB) Sellers Increased By 3.78% Their Shorts

Aurora Cannabis Inchares (NYSE:ACB) had an increase of 3.78% in short interest. ACB’s SI was 85.93M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.78% from 82.80 million shares previously. With 13.58M avg volume, 6 days are for Aurora Cannabis Inchares (NYSE:ACB)’s short sellers to cover ACB’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 14.33 million shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has risen 25.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 24.32% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. BFST’s profit would be $6.15 million giving it 13.20 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -4.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 2,892 shares traded. Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various divisions of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. It has a 20.37 P/E ratio. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products.

Among 3 analysts covering Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aurora Cannabis has $11 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 70.45% above currents $4.4 stock price. Aurora Cannabis had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $500 target in Monday, September 16 report.